Howard Stern's ex-employee demands $2.5 million damages in court case

A former employee of Howard Stern is suing the shock jock for $2.5 million (£1.85 million) in damages.

Leslie Kuhn, former executive assistant to Stern and his wife, Beth, has filed new court documents detailing the amount of compensation she requires, Page Six reports.

The filing also states that Stern has yet to respond to her lawsuit.

As the outlet reported earlier this month, Kuhn, who managed the Sterns' Hamptons mansion, is suing the couple for allegedly creating a hostile work environment.

According to the lawsuit, Kuhn started managing staffers and household operations, including Beth's "extensive at-home feline rescue and fostering operations", in 2024.

She alleged that she faced "immense pressures on the household created by irresponsible and untenable animal rescue and fostering operations occurring on-site", according to court docs.

Kuhn allegedly witnessed "massively disorganised" and "questionable business operations and accounting practices".

She also claimed in the filing that Howard's production company presented her with the nondisclosure agreement, which she denies ever signing.

Kuhn was allegedly fired in February this year. She asked that the court make the NDA unenforceable, as it does not allow her to speak freely about her employment and termination.

The contract also allegedly banned Kuhn from disclosing the Sterns' personal affairs down to details including their restaurant preferences and sleeping arrangements.

Kuhn's lawyer claimed in an interview with Page Six last week that his client is being "entirely muzzled".