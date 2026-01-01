Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi spark romance rumours

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have sparked romance rumours after an outing to the Coachella music festival in California over the weekend.

The Kardashians star and Elordi were spotted standing close together during Justin Bieber's headline set, as both of them appeared mesmerised by the performance.

The Frankenstein star was sporting a hat from Justin's SWAG merch in pictures from the night.

As speculations about their relationship began swirling, celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi shared an anonymous tip claiming the two were "all over each other" at the festival.

Jenner took to Instagram on Sunday to share a picture of Bieber's show set on Stories, adding a heart emoji over the picture of the Grammy winner performing his early hits like Baby, Sorry, and Stay.

While neither Kendall nor the Wuthering Heights star has addressed ongoing rumours regarding their relationship, they are known to have been friends for a long time, with pictures together dating back to 2019.

Jenner is known for keeping her romantic life private, but has been linked to several high-profile men, including NBA player Devin Booker, rapper Bad Bunny and singer Harry Styles.

Jacob Elordi's dating history includes several high-profile relationships with fellow actors and models, notably Joey King, Zendaya, Kaia Gerber, and on-and-off-again partner Olivia Jade Giannulli.