Alec Baldwin wants to 'retire and stay at home with family' following Rust tragedy

Alec Baldwin wants to "retire" and stay at home with his family following the Rust tragedy.

The 30 Rock actor went on trial for involuntary manslaughter in July 2024 over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the New Mexico set of the movie Rust in 2021 when Baldwin's prop weapon accidentally fired.

The criminal case was dismissed three days into the trial when the judge ruled that the prosecution had improperly withheld evidence from the defence.

During a recent appearance on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, Baldwin described the incident as "unspeakably difficult".

"Because of the situation, I wound up staying home a lot. I was home with my kids for three-and-a-half years - I hardly worked at all - and that's just changing now," he said. "I'm going to go off and do a bunch of things. But I was home, and I got used to it, and I don't want to leave my house anymore. I don't want to work anymore. I want to retire and stay home with my kids."

Baldwin shares seven young children with wife Hilaria Baldwin and is also father to daughter Ireland, 30, from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Baldwin recalled how he suffered health problems, including orthostatic hypotension - a drop in blood pressure that occurs when standing up - when he resumed work on Rust in April 2023, as per the conditions of a settlement with the Hutchins family.

"I was really sick - I had a nerve condition that you get when you take blood pressure medication, orthostatic hypotension, where you black out. I blacked out three times during the St. Patrick's Day weekend of that year, and fell on top of my wife once. It was crazy," the 68-year-old remembered. "It was horrible. So I get into bed. I'm in bed for eight days. I can't get out of bed. I can't walk. I had to go to physical therapy for two weeks. And I had to get up on a horse and go back there to Montana to finish the film, or they were going to sue the s**t out of me. So I make it - I get there, and I don't give the performance I want to give because I'm sick, but I did the best I could."

Baldwin has always denied pulling the trigger on the prop gun.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armourer, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in March 2024 and sentenced to 18 months in prison. She was released on parole last May.