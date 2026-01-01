Kim Kardashian producing Broadway prison drama The Fear of 13

Kim Kardashian is to serve as a producer on the upcoming Broadway show, The Fear of 13.

On Monday, the media personality announced that she will help produce the production in a bid to draw attention to her campaign for prison reform in the United States.

The Fear of 13 tells the story of American man Nick Yarris, who spent more than two decades on death row after being wrongfully convicted of rape and murder.

"My commitment to criminal justice reform has always been about more than just policy - it's about people," she said. "I've learned that sometimes the most effective way to change minds is through a powerful story. The Fear of 13 is that story. It's a raw, honest look at Nick Yarris's wrongful conviction and the systemic failures that kept him behind bars for 20 years. I couldn't be prouder to make my Broadway producing debut with a project that carries such vital weight."

In addition to her fashion and reality TV ventures, Kardashian has been studying for the past seven years to become a qualified lawyer.

The Kardashians star passed the "baby bar" law exam on her fourth attempt in December 2021 but failed to pass the California bar exam last year.

And the other producers of the show are thrilled to have the 45-year-old involved.

"The message this play carries with it is urgent, and we welcome Ms. Kardashian and her activism to this production and to our Broadway community," they added. "The work she has done to shine a much-needed light on criminal justice reform is exemplary, and we are proud to be collaborating with her."

Adrien Brody will portray Yarris in the stage play, while Tessa Thompson will play a prison volunteer named Jackie.

A production of the same name, featuring Brody in the lead role, was first performed in London in late 2024.

The Fear of 13, written by Lindsey Ferrentino, will be directed by David Cromer. It is based on the 2015 documentary made by David Sington.

Previously, producers confirmed they have partnered with leaders at the Innocence Project, a not-for-profit organisation that seeks to prevent wrongful convictions and "create fair, compassionate, and equitable systems of justice for everyone".

The Fear of 13 is set to open at the James Earl Jones Theatre in New York City on Tuesday.