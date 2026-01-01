Lena Dunham claims Adam Driver threw chair and punched wall while making Girls

Lena Dunham has claimed her Girls co-star Adam Driver threw a chair in her direction and punched a hole in his trailer wall while they were making the show.

The Star Wars actor found fame playing Dunham's on-off love interest Adam Sackler in all six seasons of the TV show between 2012 and 2017.

In her new memoir Famesick, the Girls star, creator, writer and director lifted the lid on working with the "half-man, half-beast", and recalled alleged instances of him being difficult to work with.

In one story, Dunham claimed that Driver allegedly threw a chair at the wall next to her because her mind drew a blank while they were practising their lines in her trailer before the first season.

"When I opened my mouth, all that came out was a stammer - until finally, Adam screamed, 'F---ING SAY SOMETHING' and hurled a chair at the wall next to me. 'WAKE THE F--- UP,' he told me. 'I'M SICK OF WATCHING YOU JUST STARE,'" she wrote, before noting that she "didn't tell anyone" about the incident, reports The Telegraph.

According to Dunham, the Marriage Story actor once punched a hole through his trailer wall because he hated his haircut, and would throw rehearsed sex scene moves "out of the window" and hurl her "this way and that" during filming.

Driver also allegedly got up and left, "slamming the door behind him", and didn't answer Dunham's calls for three weeks after she showed him the pilot episode. After wrapping his final scene in 2016, he allegedly told her, "I hope you know I'll always love you," and then she "never heard from him again".

Addressing her allegations in an interview with The Guardian, the Too Much creator said, "At the time, I didn't have the skill to... it never entered my mind to say, 'I am your boss, you can't speak to me this way.' And, at that point in my 20s, I still thought that's what great male geniuses do: eviscerate you. Which is weird, because I was raised by a male genius who would never do that."

The 39-year-old noted that she has "lots of amazing men in (her) life", such as Girls executive producer Judd Apatow, producer Tim Bevan and actor Mark Ruffalo.

"There's plenty of them walking around. But there were years when I thought: Can't I just make things that only have women in them?" she added.

Driver has yet to publicly respond to the claims in Dunham's book, which was released on Tuesday.