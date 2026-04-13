Paddington 4 is in development

A fourth Paddington movie is in the pipeline.

StudioCanal boss Anna Marsh revealed that a new film in the live-action animated franchise based on Michael Bond's beloved Peruvian bear is in the works, following on from the original 2014 flick and sequels Paddington 2 (2017) and Paddington in Peru (2024), during the opening day of CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Monday (13.04.26).

Plot details have not yet been revealed, but Marsh explained that a plethora of top comedy writers are attached to pen the screenplay for the flick.

The Paddington films have grossed more than $700 million at the worldwide box office and have featured stars such as Hugh Bonneville, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman and Antonio Banderas.

Ben Whishaw has lent his voice to Paddington in the three previous movies and explained that he has a "weird relationship" with the films as it feels like he "has nothing to do" with the character because he is a long way removed from the finished picture.

The 45-year-old actor told The Sunday Times Culture magazine last year: "I have a weird relationship to it. Because I am very aware that I just contribute one tiny part to it, I almost feel like it has nothing to do with me.

"But the films are lovely and it’s gratifying to hear how much children love it.

"I bumped into somebody who told me about their very autistic grandson and how he finds lots of life quite difficult, but he is absolutely obsessed and, apparently, calmed by Paddington 2. He watches it over and over and goes into some other place. That’s wonderful."

Whishaw previously explained how didn't get the chance to travel to South America with the rest of the cast for Paddington in Peru, in which Paddington and the Brown family visit the bear's homeland.

The Black Doves star told Greatest Hits Radio: "I did not leave Lexington Street where the post-production place is - I was just in the basement there the whole time.

"I would have liked [to have gone to Peru] but it was never even an option!"

Ben also opened up about his lengthy recording process, which stars with him watching a cut of the movie with "no bear" on screen.

He explained: "You’ve got the script on a music stand, the film on a big screen but - at least when we begin - it’s at the very rough early stage of being edited so there’s no bear.

"Sometimes there’s a sketch, that doesn’t move, and sometimes there’s a tennis ball in place of Paddington and I wear a camera on my head that films my face and then you just have a crack at it.

"It’s a stab in the dark to begin with, you have no idea really what you’re doing, because there is no Paddington at that point."