Nick Jonas starring in Netflix rom-com

Nick Jonas has been cast in a new Netflix rom-com.

The 33-year-old star has signed up to feature in the untitled new movie from director Ari Sandel and screenwriter Tamara Chestna, whose previous credits include Something from Tiffany's and Moxie.

The flick follows a perennial bachelor whose carefree life is transformed when he unexpectedly inherits his cousin's young child.

Just as he begins to get to grips with parenting, the child's godmother arrives to claim custody of her - and what follows is a love story that neither was expecting.

Steve Barnett is producing the film for Monarch Media, together with Mark Ross for Lincoln Road Films, Spencer Berman and Jonas for Powered by Jonas and Chestna.

Alan Powell and Vicky Patel are serving as executive producers for Monarch.

Nick is also set to appear opposite Paul Rudd in the upcoming movie Power Ballad and explained that he agreed to play Danny, "a former boy band member turned solo artist trying to find himself", because of the similarities to his own life.

The star - who found fame with his older siblings Joe and Kevin Jonas in The Jonas Brothers - said at the SXSW festival last month: "Outside of the more obvious themes … one of the things that I was really drawn to is this idea of how many rooms I’ve been in as a songwriter where it could have gone one way or the other - success and failure and everything between - and moments where your character is called into question."

Power Ballad sees Nick's character steal a song from wedding singer Rick Power (Rudd) and the Jealous hitmaker explained how he has witnessed others in the music industry sacrifice friendships for the sake of success.

He said: "Having been in this business for 20-plus years, it’s wild to see how many people have gone down that path where they come out the other side with success and their friends still around them, and some that come with success and lose everybody in their life."

Meanwhile, Rudd explained that he signed up for the movie because is a "huge music fan".

He said: "This is a guy who has a real desire to do something and express himself and has a dream. He’s faced disappointment. These are things that are very relatable, so the character really meant something to me."

Power Ballad director John Carney revealed that he was grateful for the Ant-Man star's involvement as it enabled him to get the funding he required to make the film.

The filmmaker told Screendaily.com: "It’s increasingly hard for somebody like me to get movies made because they’re original stories. There’s no IP or remake or I’m not telling anybody else’s story. I couldn’t get the film made without a mighty star attached. Once Paul came on board, the whole domino thing happened. He was such a straight-up person. He was, 'I’m in your movie. Go and get the money. I’ll see you on set.' Which is what everybody needs and dreams of."