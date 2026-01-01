Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart reveal title of third Jumanji movie

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black unveiled the official title of their third Jumanji movie at CinemaCon on Monday.

The trio took to the stage in Las Vegas to unveil the first trailer and title of the threequel, called Jumanji: Open World.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the footage shows Johnson, Black, Hart and Karen Gillan in the real world as "demo mode" versions of their video game avatars, Smoulder Bravestone, Professor Sheldon Oberon, Mouse Finbar and Ruby Roundhouse.

Black says, "I'm beginning to suspect we're not in Jumanji."

During the presentation, the School of Rock star told cinema owners that Open World pulls out "all the stops" and was his "favourite so far", and added, "I've never had more fun working on a movie."

Hart jokingly disagreed, saying, "I didn't have a good time. This was not a good time for me, it was f**king work, showing up every day seeing (Johnson's) stupid f**king face."

The comedian also divulged that "the game rules" of Jumanji "don't apply" in Open World, and that the core four will be playing three versions of their characters throughout the movie.

In a sentimental moment, Johnson shared that the upcoming film features half of the dice used in the original 1995 Jumanji, starring the late Robin Williams. He added, "Robin, as we like to say, this one's for you."

Open World, which hits cinemas on 25 December, follows 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and the 2019 sequel, Jumanji: The Next Level. All three films were directed by Jake Kasdan.

The core four will be joined by cast members including Nick Jonas, Danny DeVito, Awkwafina and Alex Wolff.