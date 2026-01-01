Lena Dunham admits to cheating on Jack Antonoff in new memoir

Lena Dunham has admitted to cheating on ex-boyfriend Jack Antonoff in her forthcoming memoir.

The Girls creator and actress has reflected on the end of her past relationship with the music producer, whom she dated from 2012 to 2017, in her new book Famesick.

In the memoir, Dunham revealed that their relationship gradually began to break down, partly due to her struggles with chronic pain.

According to The Telegraph, the 39-year-old recalled that she and Antonoff, 42, had their "worst fight" while discussing her increasing dependency on pain medication in the weeks leading up to a planned hysterectomy to treat endometriosis.

She claimed that during their conversation, Antonoff responded by going to the bathroom to "angrily flush all my pills down the toilet, which necessitated a call to the doctor and a late-night trip to the pharmacy to get more so that I wouldn't go into withdrawal - from any one of the drugs - overnight."

Dunham went on to allege that the singer-songwriter "spoke to me in ways I have never been spoken to", which led her to seek comfort from an old school friend, and they ended up sleeping together later that night.

The actress also addressed longstanding rumours that Antonoff had been unfaithful with singer Lorde, which both parties denied at the time.

"I wasn't paying attention, but the internet sure was," Dunham wrote in her book.

Dunham has since married British-Peruvian musician Luis Felber. The couple tied the knot in September 2021, just eight months after being set up on a blind date.

Antonoff, meanwhile, is married to The Substance actress Margaret Qualley. The pair wed in August 2023.

Famesick was released on Tuesday.