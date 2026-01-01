King Charles to attend block party as part of US state visit

King Charles lll and Queen Camilla will head to Virginia to attend a block party to celebrate America's 250th anniversary of independence.

The announcement comes as new details were unveiled about the royal couple's state visit to the US later this month.

On Tuesday, Buckingham Palace released information about the stops on the tour, which will run from 27 to 30 April, before continuing on to Bermuda.

The palace confirmed that the visit will take the King and Queen to Washington, DC. They will be welcomed by President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at a private tea. Later in the day, the royals will attend a garden party.

That evening, there will be a formal ceremony at the White House, including a ceremonial military review, before a private meeting between King Charles and President Trump, while Queen Camilla and the first lady will get together separately.

King Charles will also deliver an address to Congress, after which the royals will return to the White House for a state dinner hosted by the Trumps. Also in Washington, he is set to lay a wreath and flowers in honour of the fallen.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will then visit New York City, where they'll commemorate those who lost their lives on 11 Sept 2001, and meet serving first responders and the families of victims ahead of the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attack later this year.