Sandra Bullock joins Instagram

Sandra Bullock has officially joined Instagram.

Taking to her account on Tuesday, the Oscar-winning actress posted a video showing her making a margherita in a blender.

"Midnight somewhere...," she wrote in the caption, referencing a memorable scene from her 1998 movie, Practical Magic.

In response, Sarah Paulson declared: "There she is!!!!"

And shortly after, Jennifer Aniston welcomed her friend to the social media platform too.

"Someone we really all love very much just joined Instagram. @sandrabullock!!! It sucks! You're going to love it...," she joked via Instagram Stories.

Sandra has not yet explained why she finally decided to make an account.

However, the Miss Congeniality star and Nicole Kidman made an appearance at the Warner Bros. CinemaCon panel earlier on Tuesday to tease the upcoming Practical Magic sequel.

"(Fans can expect) midnight margaritas, jumping off the roof, and also have our past catching up with us," said Nicole, according to Deadline. "We have our destinies, and the family. I think it's going to be really, really fun."

Directed by Susanne Bier, the feature will see Sandra and Nicole reprise their roles as Sally and Gillian Owens from the original.

New cast members include Joey King, Lee Pace, and Maisie Williams.

The romantic fantasy is scheduled for release on 11 September.

Sandra, 61, took a break from Hollywood following the death of her partner Bryan Randall.

The photographer passed away at the age of 57 in August 2023 after a three-year battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).