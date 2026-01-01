Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to enforce 'strict' ban at Australia event

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will enforce a "strict" ban at her upcoming event in Sydney, Australia.

Meghan will be the main attraction at the Her Best Life wellness retreat, however, organisers have told ticket holders there's one thing they won't be allowed to do during her keynote presentation.

The three-day event, hosted at Sydney's InterContinental Coogee Beach, commences on Friday and will see fans gather to watch Meghan, 44, be interviewed on stage, with one catch: they will not be allowed to bring their phones or recording devices into the room.

"Much like our previous events, and in keeping with our usual policy, this is a strict no phones, no recording moment for the duration of the interview," the event's itinerary states, according to the Daily Mail.

This "non-negotiable" edict, it went on, was instigated to ensure attendees can be "fully present" for the proceedings, enabling them to "soak it all in".

Tickets for the retreat start at AUD$2,700 (£1,420) for tickets with a twin hotel room, while a private room will set fans back AUD$3,200 (£1,680).

Both tickets give attendees two nights' accommodation, a gala dinner (alcoholic drinks included), dinner and disco celebration (alcoholic drinks included), lunch on Saturday, breakfast on both mornings, and access to all speaker sessions, experiences and "wellness activities" such as yoga sessions, a "meditation and manifestation session" and a "sound healing experience".

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, 41, began their whirlwind tour of Australia on 14 April, with their travel plans including stops in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney.