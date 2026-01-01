Timothée Chalamet’s return as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Three featured in epic new seven-minute trailer

Timothée Chalamet’s return as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part Three has been featured in an epic new seven-minute trailer for the movie.

The 30-year-old is seen in new footage revealing his galactic ruler character grappling with power, sacrifice and the consequences of a galaxy-spanning conflict carried out in his name.

The upcoming film, directed by Denis Villeneuve, was unveiled during a presentation by Warner Bros. and Legendary Entertainment at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and is said to have wowed fans.

The footage shows Paul, now Padishah Emperor, bound in a political marriage to Princess Irulan, played by Florence Pugh, while separated from rebel desert warrior Chani, portrayed by Zendaya.

The story unfolds 17 years after the world seen in the previous installment in the franchise, with Paul facing the consequences of a jihad carried out by his followers.

In the footage, Dune 3 star Jason Momoa, whose character also returns as a ghola, confronts Paul, telling him: “You have conquered the galaxy. You have destroyed thousands of worlds. I think you are way beyond redemption.”

The film also sees the return of cast members including Rebecca Ferguson, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem, alongside an expanded role for Anya Taylor-Joy.

New additions include Robert Pattinson, who appears as the antagonist Scytale.

Director Denis said about his follow-up story: “I didn’t want to walk in my own footsteps. I wanted to do something new.” He added: “It’s more action-packed, faster paced, and more emotional.”

The filmmaker also described the first film as “more meditative, more contemplative” and the second as “a war movie”, outlining a tonal shift for the upcoming third instalment.

Denis added: “It was quite emotional for me to bring them back one last time in front of the camera and say farewell to Paul and Chani in the desert. We became like a small family. This was 10 years of our life.”

Timothée said starring in the follow up was “a deep honour, if not the biggest honor of my career to work with the one, Denis Villeneuve”.

He added that the director is “on another level”.

Warner Bros. concluded its presentation of the movie’s new trailer by staging a large-scale display featuring performers dressed as Fremen, with some suspended from the ceiling, before Denis introduced the footage.

The film is scheduled for release in cinemas on 18 December 2026.