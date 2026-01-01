Jeremy Strong lauded after The Social Reckoning trailer airs: 'No notes'

The Succession star's transformation into Facebook impresario Mark Zuckerberg attracted huge buzz, with one critic describing his rendering as "uncanny".

After a brief trailer for the upcoming film was shown to audiences at the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas, attendees took to social media to air their thoughts, with sentiment overwhelmingly positive towards both the film - a successor to director Aaron Sorkin's 2010 hit The Social Network - and 47-year-old Jeremy's performance.

"Jeremy Strong looks uncanny in THE SOCIAL RECKONING," critic James Preston Poole wrote. "Absolutely nails the voice, and the movie itself looks like a bleak, very different take than its companion film exposing the over-reach of Facebook and Meta. People may have underestimated this one."

Another suggested that Jeremy's turn as the Meta technocrat could "break the internet".

"Jeremy Strong's Mark Zuckerberg in The Social Reckoning might be the thing that actually breaks the internet," The Ringer podcast host Matt Belloni declared. "Five stars no notes yes yes yes."

Fandango reviewer Erik Davis wrote that Jeremy's showing in the teaser was "scary good".

"Jeremy Strong's Zuckerberg is scary good," he declared. "I expect awards consideration based on that teaser alone."

Aaron Sorkin told convention-goers he regarded the film as a "David and Goliath story", with Facebook and its parent company, Meta, as its outsized monster.

"A while back, we told a story about a college kid who built a website in his dorm and connected the world," Aaron, 64, said in a speech before the trailer was screened.

"As you might have noticed, a couple of things have changed since that dream exploded into a global corporation. There isn't a life that Facebook's algorithm hasn't touched, and that influence has reshaped everything. It's time to say more. It's a real David and Goliath story."