Bradley Cooper confirmed to write, direct and star in Margot Robbie's Ocean's prequel

Bradley Cooper has been confirmed to write, direct and star alongside Margot Robbie in the upcoming Ocean's Eleven prequel.

Warner Bros. studio heads Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy confirmed Cooper's latest directorial effort during their presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

In addition to writing and directing, The Hangover actor will star and produce alongside Robbie, who has been developing the project via her LuckyChap banner.

In a virtual appearance at the convention, the Australian actress revealed that the movie will be set during the Monaco Grand Prix and follow the parents of Danny Ocean, the heist leader portrayed by George Clooney in the most recent Ocean's trilogy.

"Before Danny Ocean ever stepped foot in Vegas, two masterminds taught him everything he knows: his parents. You'll see them in all their prime in our new movie, pulling off an epic heist at the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix," she said, implying that she and Cooper will play his parents.

Cooper signed up to direct the Ocean's prequel - which is currently untitled - after Austin Powers filmmaker Jay Roach and Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung left the project. He has previously directed A Star Is Born, Maestro and Is This Thing On?

The prequel will be released on 25 June 2027.

In addition to that project, a sequel starring most of the original Ocean's cast - Clooney, Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and Brad Pitt - is also in the works. Clooney revealed to E! News last year that they had "a great script" and were hoping to film it in 2026.