Billy Crystal to star in one-man show about losing home to Los Angeles wildfires

Billy Crystal is set to return to Broadway in a one-man show about losing his home in the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires.

The When Harry Met Sally actor has written a new solo show called 860, named after the address of the home he lost in the devastating Palisades Fire in January 2025.

"I am thrilled to return to Broadway this fall with this challenging new show," the 78-year-old said in a statement. "860 was the address of the home we lost in the Palisades fires. We lived there for 46 years. I invite you to come inside 860 and I'll tell you all the funny and touching things that happened there, not only in my career but to our family."

He continued, "It's a joyous and heartfelt visit, about how with the love of family and friends and your inner strength, you can get through tough times. I look forward to returning to Broadway and welcoming audiences to 860."

The Analyze This star will begin previews for 860 in October and perform for a limited 12-week engagement at a theatre to be announced in the coming weeks.

Crystal made his Broadway debut in 2004 with the one-man show 700 Sundays, which won the Tony Award for Special Theatrical Event. He revived the production in 2013 and 2014.

The comedian returned in 2022 with the musical Mr. Saturday Night, based on his 1992 film. He was nominated for Tony Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Musical and Best Book of a Musical.

Crystal was among thousands of people whose homes were destroyed in the fires, which were among the most destructive in California history. Celebrities including Paris Hilton, Anthony Hopkins, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester, Anna Faris, Ricki Lake and Miles Teller also lost their houses.