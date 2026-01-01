Katy Perry being investigated by police over Ruby Rose's sexual assault allegations

Katy Perry is being investigated by police in Australia over Ruby Rose's sexual assault allegations.

The Australian actress claimed on social media over the weekend that the Firework pop star sexually assaulted her at a nightclub in Melbourne when she was in her early twenties, an allegation Perry has denied via a representative.

A spokesperson for Victoria Police confirmed on Wednesday that police officers are investigating the alleged incident after Rose filed a report.

"Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010," they said in a statement.

"Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne's CBD. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage."

The Orange Is the New Black actress, 40, told her followers on Threads that she can no longer "comment, repost, or talk publicly" about the case or "the individuals involved" while the police conduct their investigation.

"It's going to look like I am ignoring everything from supportive messages, to other people's experiences, but I'm not," she assured fans.

"This is a standard request from the police and in many ways, quite the relief. I can start the healing process now. And temporary (sic) move forward. I love you all so much."

Rose declared on social media on Sunday, "Katy Perry assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a s**t what she thinks." She later claimed on Threads that the 41-year-old pop star "rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face".

Denying the allegation, a rep for the singer said in a statement, "The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies.

"Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named."