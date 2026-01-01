Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to serve as guest judge on MasterChef Australia

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has recorded a guest appearance on MasterChef Australia during her tour of the country.

The actress-turned-royal will appear alongside judges Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli in the season 18 premiere on the Australian cooking show, which airs in the country on Sunday.

"As part of her first Australian visit since 2018, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, featured as a guest judge on the country's most beloved cooking show," reads a statement from the producers. "Meghan mentored and guided our nation's top home cooks alongside MasterChef Australia judges, Poh Ling Yeow, Sofia Levin and Jean-Christophe Novelli."

A clip posted on the Instagram page of Australia's Channel 10 shows Yeow introducing Meghan to the culinary programme.

"We've had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before, but no one like this," Yeow told the contestants. "All the way from sunny California, please welcome to MasterChef Australia... the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle!"

The judges and contestants clapped and cheered as Meghan, 44, walked into the studio in a matching black blouse and pencil skirt.

Meghan entered the food and lifestyle space last year with her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, which featured appearances from famous chefs including David Chang, Roy Choi, Alice Waters and Jose Andres.

She also runs As Ever, a line of food products, such as teas and jams.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry began their four-day whirlwind of Australia on Tuesday. They have already visited a children's hospital, a women's shelter, a war memorial and more, and plan to visit more organisations and causes close to their hearts.

Harry's father, King Charles III, previously made a surprise cameo on MasterChef Australia in 2018 during his Australian tour with wife Camilla.