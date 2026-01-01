Demi Moore to star in Tyrant

Demi Moore has joined the cast of Tyrant.

The Substance actress will reportedly play a key role in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios thriller, which was previously announced to star Charlize Theron and Julia Garner.

Writer-director David Weil is set to start shooting in Los Angeles in the next few weeks, and while the official logline is being kept under wraps, Tyrant is believed to be set within the fine dining scene of New York City.

As well as starring in Tyrant, Theron will serve as a producer through her production company Secret Menu with her partners Beth Kono and A.J. Dix.

Weil and his producing partner Natalie Laine Williams will also produce alongside The Picture Company’s Alex Heineman and Andrew Rona.

Gis coming off a big year, having starred in Wolf Man, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Weapons in 2025.

The Ozark actress has also signed on to star in an upcoming Madonna biopic, but Garner previously said the project was still “a work in progress”.

Speaking with W Magazine, she said of the film: “I can't say too much about it, but yes, it's a work in progress.”

Garner was also asked about her favourite Madonna songs, and admitted there were “so many”.

She added: “I love Borderline, that’s probably my favourite. I also love Papa Don’t Preach. I love Burning Up.

“I love Confessions on a Dance Floor. I grew up with that album. Obviously Vogue, and Ray of Light.

“I love all of Madonna basically is what I’m trying to say. But definitely, I think Borderline and Papa Don’t Preach are probably my two favourite Madonna songs.

“And I just love Madonna’s voice on Papa Don’t Preach. There’s a lot of emotions in that song and I love that.”

Last year, Demi was nominated for Best Actress at the Academy Awards for her role in The Substance but lost out to Anora star Mikey Madison and she recently apologised to fans who were disappointed when she lost.

During an appearance at the Time100 Summit in New York, Demi explained: "I’m sorry to everyone who had hopes for me. Because I did feel a lot of collective disappointment that felt like it was even bigger than me."

Despite this, the Ghost actress remains hopeful that can still win an Oscar one day

The Hollywood star - who appeared in The Substance alongside Margaret Qualley - shared: "That would be nice. I can’t say I’d be mad at it. But the question of ‘Should I have won?’ is certainly not the perspective of how I hold it. Because, I didn’t [win]. I really do subscribe to this idea that everything in life is happening for me, not to me.

"That doesn’t mean there isn’t disappointment, pain, or that things go the way I would like. But when I look at it through that lens, it allows me to step back and say, ‘What is this trying to give me?' "