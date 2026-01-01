The White Lotus 4 heads to the Cannes Film Festival

The White Lotus is headed to the Cannes Film Festival.

The highly anticipated fourth season of Mike White's hit TV series will be set during the star-studded celebration of cinema, Variety reports.

Streaming service HBO confirmed on Wednesday that filming had officially begun on the French Riviera.

"The fourth season will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival," the official synopsis reads.

Hotels featured include the Airelles Château de la Messardière as The White Lotus du Cap and the Hôtel Martinez as The White Lotus Cannes. In addition to Cannes, the season will film in St Tropez, Monaco and Paris, though the story will remain set in the Côte d'Azur.

The White Lotus production will be on the ground during the entire Cannes Film Festival, while the cast will be there for three or four days during the second week of the film fest, and are expected to walk the red carpet at least once, according to Variety.

Season 4 stars a host of big names including British period drama queen Helena Bonham Carter, French actor Vincent Cassel, English actor and comedian Steve Coogan, and Oscar nominated US actor Rosie Perez.

Additional cast announced so far includes Heather Graham, Chloe Bennet and Sandra Bernhard.

No returning characters have been announced for Season 4 but a likely returnee is Jon Gries, who has played Greg for all three seasons to date.