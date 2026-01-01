Shannon Elizabeth joins OnlyFans after split from husband

Shannon Elizabeth has announced she's joining OnlyFans.

The news comes shortly after Page Six reported that she had quietly filed to divorce her husband, Simon Borchert, on Tuesday.

While the American Pie star hasn't publicly announced her split, she hinted at her breakup in a Facebook post on Wednesday when she reflected on "resets" in life.

"There's something about the ocean that resets everything, slows the noise, softens the edges, and brings you right back to what matters. Grateful for these quiet moments, sandy paws, and unconditional love," she wrote.

Elizabeth revealed she's joining the subscription-based platform in an effort to take control of her narrative.

"I've spent my entire career working in Hollywood, where other people controlled the narrative and the outcome of my career. This new chapter is about changing that, showing off a more sexy side no one has seen, and being closer to my fans," the Scary Movie star told People magazine.

In a separate statement to Page Six, Elizabeth shared that she's looking forward to more interactions with her fans via the platform.

"Reconnecting with my fans through appearances has reminded me just how much their support has meant to me throughout my career, and how much I've missed that energy," she said.

"OnlyFans gives me the opportunity to offer something more, a behind-the-scenes, unfiltered look at my life and a genuine connection that no other

platform allows."

Elizabeth tied the knot with South African conservation specialist Borchert in 2021. The couple first met in 2015.

She was previously married to fellow actor Joseph D Reitman from 2002 until 2006.