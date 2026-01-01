Prince Harry joins Aussie Rules footy team for men's mental healt

Prince Harry spent the morning at Whitten Oval in Melbourne's inner west on day two of what has been dubbed the "faux-royal tour".

Harry went to chat about men's mental health at the Australian Rules football ground, where he also learned a few tricks of the sport from Western Bulldogs players.

"I still didn't believe it until he came walking out," Bulldogs midfielder Adam Treloar said. "He said he'd never kicked a footy or handballed before. I think he was a bit disappointed we gave him a kid's footy, he wanted a real one."

Inside the club, the Duke of Sussex attended a private Movember event, where he discussed his experience with therapy and talked about the impact fatherhood has had on his life.

Prince Harry then jetted to Canberra, where he spent the afternoon visiting the Australian War Memorial.

The sporty gig came about as his wife, Meghan, made a surprise appearance on reality cooking show MasterChef Australia.

Her unexpected visit to the Melbourne set of this latest season of the hit TV show saw her taking on the role of guest judge.

The Duchess of Sussex was embraced by fellow judges after she walked down the red carpet in the studio sporting a simple black dress.

"I'm so happy to be here," she told the judges.