Amazon MGM team taking time to cast James Bond 'with care and deep respect'

Bosses at Amazon MGM Studios are taking their time with casting the next James Bond because it's a responsibility they "don't take lightly".

Courtenay Valenti, head of film at Amazon MGM Studios, addressed the status of the next Bond film as she took to the stage during the studio's CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

Valenti explained to cinema owners that they are not rushing the casting process because they are determined to make "something that's truly worthy of the Bond legacy".

"Now, I know you're all wondering when we're going to announce who's playing James Bond," she began. "Please know that we're taking the time to do this with care and deep respect. It is the dream of a lifetime for all of us to bring audiences this next chapter, and it's a responsibility we don't take lightly."

Name-dropping previously announced members of the Bond team, she continued, "What I can tell you is this: when you pair one of the most beloved franchises in history with a world-class filmmaking team, including the brilliant director Denis Villeneuve, extraordinary producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, executive producer Tanya Lapointe, and screenwriter Steven Knight, you're setting the stage for something that's truly worthy of the Bond legacy. That film is coming, and when the time is right, we'll have much more to share."

Longtime Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced last year that they had given creative control of the franchise to Amazon MGM bosses. Famed producers Pascal and Heyman were subsequently appointed to oversee the next film.

Dune director Denis Villeneuve was announced as the next Bond filmmaker in June last year, and Peaky Blinders creator Knight was hired to pen the script two months later.

Ever since, fans have been wondering when the film's lead star will be unveiled, with reported frontrunners including Idris Elba, James Norton, Theo James, Callum Turner, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Bond was last portrayed by Daniel Craig in 2021's No Time to Die.