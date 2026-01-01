Meghan Trainor reveals Ashley Tisdale apologised to her over 'toxic mom group' drama

Meghan Trainor has revealed that Ashley Tisdale texted her to apologise for dragging her into the "toxic mom group" drama.

In an essay for The Cut in January, the High School Musical actress opened up about quitting a group of fellow mums after it became "too high school" for her.

The article swiftly went viral, and Internet sleuths claimed that Trainor, Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff were members of the mom group in question.

Reflecting on the drama in an interview with Us Weekly, the All About That Bass singer revealed that she texted everyone involved and received an apology from Tisdale.

"Ashley texted me like, 'I'm sorry, your name got dragged in.' And I was like, 'It's all right, girl, like, the world's a silly, crazy place, and they just want something to talk about,'" she said.

"I felt bad for Ashley," she continued. "I felt bad that she was ever that sad, and I think it was just a lot of miscommunication and confusion. I don't know what happened, but I wish them all the best."

Trainor then divulged that she was no longer involved with the mum group herself because she was a "bad mom friend" who last went to a group event a year ago.

"There was a group chat, but, like, eventually they started a group chat without me because I wasn't there. And I was like, 'That's totally fine,'" she explained. "And we were all good, and then (the essay) popped up, and I was like, 'What?' ... And I just saw my face everywhere, and (I was like,) 'Wait a second, I am not even there.'"

The 32-year-old, who has three children, shared that she received apology texts from other members of the group after her name got "dragged into" the drama, and added that she felt "really bad" for the non-famous mums for going through the "nightmare".

Duff previously addressed Tisdale's essay during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in February.

"I felt really sad. I honestly felt really sad. I was, like, pretty, pretty taken aback and felt just, like, sad," she lamented. "It sucks to read something that's, like, not true. And it sucks on behalf of, like, six women in all of their lives."