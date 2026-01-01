Gemma Arterton welcomes second child

Gemma Arterton recently welcomed her second child.

During an appearance on the Dish podcast this week, the Quantum of Solace actress announced that she had given birth around six months ago.

Gemma, who also shares a three-year-old son with her husband, Rory Keenan, didn't divulge any further details about the newborn, such as its sex or birth date.

"I've got two kids now, and it's just hard. It's a hard day," she said.

Reflecting on life as a mother of two, Gemma admitted that she's been non-stop lately.

"I'm really well. I've just had another kid, and so I'm in the thick of that. But it's all lovely, and I'm getting back into it again," the 40-year-old continued. "You know, coming back from the brink of exhaustion. But it's all good."

In response, co-host Angela Hartnett declared that Gemma looked great.

"You're managing, you don't look exhausted?" she asked, while the British star credited her fresh appearance to "the power of the paintbrush (make-up)".

Gemma and Irish actor Rory tied the knot in 2019.

Previously, the Made in Dagenham actress was married to Stefano Catelli from 2010 until 2015.

Gemma is currently promoting the spy TV series, Secret Service.

The show, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Tom Bradby, is set to air via ITVX on 27 April.