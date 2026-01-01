Khloé Kardashian regrets appearing in documentary as 'favour' for Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian has expressed her regret over agreeing to appear in a documentary about her ex-husband, Lamar Odom.

The reality TV star opens up about her marriage to the former NBA player in the new Netflix project, Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom.

But after the documentary aired, Lamar disputed some of the claims his ex-wife made, including that his father, Joe Odom, had not wanted him to be put "on life support" when he was hospitalised for a near-fatal overdose in October 2015.

Responding to the remarks during the latest episode of her Khloé In Wonder Land podcast on Wednesday, Khloé confessed that she was upset by her former partner's response, considering she "spent hours doing this documentary as a favour".

"I think what's p**sing me off is, we did this, all good. I was done with this. I'm like, I'm never going to do another Lamar thing again, 'cause I'm all good. But now Lamar is doing press (and saying he's) annoyed with me. Claiming or insinuating that I'm a liar, all these things, discrediting me, saying that I wasn't the one that helped him," she said, referring to a recent interview on a U.S. morning programme. "I feel so dumb."

Khloé went on to recount how she "contemplated" being interviewed for the project for some time before finally agreeing.

"I said, 'I want to make sure this is a positive piece. I don't really want to go down this road if it's negative. He's been through enough,'" the 41-year-old continued. "Everyone was like, 'No, it's amazing. It's going to be really positive. He's the one doing it. He's the one asking.'"

In addition, Khloé emphasised that she was not "getting paid one penny" for her participation.

"I have no dog in this fight. It doesn't matter to me if this documentary is made or not made. I don't care. And it's also not something I really want to talk about anymore," she added. "All I did was tell the story that I was asked by you to tell, but now to, like, play in my face and now to act like I didn't do any of the things I did and insinuate I'm a liar is crazy. I feel played."

Representatives for Lamar have not yet responded to the remarks.

The Good American co-founder and the sportsman tied the knot in 2009, and their union was finally dissolved in 2016.

Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom is now streaming via Netflix.