Taylor Swift praises friend Dakota Johnson: 'I can vouch for her realness'

Taylor Swift has gushed over her longtime friend, Dakota Johnson, in a heartfelt message.

On Wednesday, editors at TIME Magazine announced that the Materialists actress was one of The 100 Most Influential People of 2026 under the Artists category.

In an accompanying essay, Taylor asserted that Dakota is "synonymous with refreshing honesty in a world of media-trained answers".

"Maybe it's her sing-song vocal delivery, serenely answering questions with such frank candour it makes you feel like maybe this girl just...?can't lie?!" she reflected.

The music superstar went on to note that she will always "vouch" for Dakota's "realness" and is amazed by her empathetic nature.

"Nearly 20 years into her fascinatingly varied and eclectic career, everyone is still getting to know Dakota. And it seems the more they learn, the more there is to fall in love with," the 36-year-old mused.

In addition, Taylor praised her pal - who is the daughter of Hollywood stars Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith - for pursuing provocative acting roles and founding her own production company, TeaTime Pictures.

"Captivating in front of the screen and inquisitive behind it, her unfailing truthfulness helps to shape her ever-evolving storytelling into art that feels as real and timeless as she is. She comes by it honestly," she added.

Dakota, 36, hasn't publicly responded to Taylor's comments.

The likes of Luke Combs, Keke Palmer, Noah Wyle, and Claire Danes were also included in the Artists category on the annual list.