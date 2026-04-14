Timothée Chalamet was 'deeply emotional' after completing production on Dune: Part Three

Timothée Chalamet was "deeply emotional" upon finishing production on Dune: Part Three.

The 30-year-old star reprises his role as Paul Atreides in the concluding installment of Denis Villeneuve's space opera and has described it as a "deep honour" to have worked on such a successful movie franchise.

Speaking at a presentation for the film at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Timothée – who was joined on stage by co-stars Zendaya and Jason Momoa, as well as director Denis Villeneuve – said: "It was deeply emotional.

"I've grown up on screen with Denis, I've been in three films now with Zendaya, and it was just deeply moving to be a part of a sci-fi trilogy on the scale of Lord of the Rings, but in a time when movie theatres and movies aren't as necessarily successful as they used to be. It's a deep honour, if not the biggest honour of my career, to be working with the one, (who) is Denis Villeneuve, the real Paul Atreides."

Footage from Dune: Part Three was debuted at the CinemaCon presentation on Tuesday (14.04.26) and Chalamet has hinted that his character will be darker in this flick – which is set 17 years after the events of the previous movie Dune: Part Two.

The Marty Supreme actor said of his alter ego: "He's become the worst vision, and it's 17 years later, and he's struggling to retain the parts of himself he sees the most and trying to figure out how to still protect those he loves in his life while becoming an all-powerful, dark emperor of the universe."

Chalamet recently recalled how he pushed himself harder than ever for Dune: Part Three, which will be released in December.

Speaking at Variety and CNN’s event at the University of Texas at Austin earlier this year, the four-time Oscar nominee said: "I didn’t want to be complacent about a single moment. Everything was sacred, and it was my last time doing a Dune film, so I really wanted to treat it as sacred.

"Because people can get complacent, but I was more intense on the third one. It felt like that was the natural momentum, so I wanted to push against that as hard as I could."

Chalamet got the chance to return to familiar sequences in Dune: Part Three and described how this made him determined to elevate his performance from the original 2021 flick.

The Wonka star said: "On the first Dune, we had an ornithopter sequence that I got a chance to do again in the third, but this time I was way more geared up.

"On Dune 3, as opposed to the first movie, I came out early and studied the control panel — all sorts of hieroglyphics and things that aren’t tethered to reality. I wanted to know what each button did, and invent a dynamic for myself with it."