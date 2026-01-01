Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun make romance Instagram official

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have made their romance Instagram official.

The Euphoria actress and the music executive have publicly confirmed their relationship by sharing an affectionate photograph of themselves together on the social media platform.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, Sydney reposted a black-and-white image showing her smiling at the camera as Scooter wrapped his arms around her from behind.

The Housemaid star did not caption the photograph; however, she added a white heart in the corner.

Scooter later reshared the image on his own Stories, adding the caption, "Lucky b**tard."

Sydney, 28, and Scooter, 44, first sparked romance rumours in June 2025, though they have largely kept details of their relationship private.

Scooter, best known for discovering Justin Bieber on YouTube, was previously married to South African activist Yael Cohen from 2014 to 2022. The former couple share three children, Jagger, Levi and Hart.

Meanwhile, the Anyone but You actress was engaged to businessman Jonathan Davino. The couple were together from 2018 until calling off their engagement in early 2025.

In a past interview with Cosmopolitan, Sydney explained that she had consciously kept her relationship with Jonathan out of the public eye.

"I was in a relationship for a very long time, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it," she stated. "I was very private. No one would ever see us. I think it's important to have some things for myself."