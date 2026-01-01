Victoria Beckham breaks silence on estrangement from son Brooklyn

Victoria Beckham has broken her silence on her estrangement from her eldest child Brooklyn Beckham.

In January, the 27-year-old issued a blistering statement on Instagram in which he confirmed his feud with his family and accused his parents of controlling him and trying to ruin his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz.

When asked about Brooklyn in an interview with The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, the fashion designer did not reply with his name, but insisted that she and her husband David Beckham have always tried to "protect" and "love" their four children.

"I think that we've always - we love our children so much," she said. "We've always tried to be the best parents that we can be. And you know, we've been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now, and all we've ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children. And you know, that's all I really want to say about it."

She added that the negative press surrounding the family feud has not affected her fashion and beauty business, stating, "I think that ultimately people are buying my product because the product is really good. I don't think they're buying my eyeliner just because it's me."

Brooklyn, who lives in the U.S., declared in his bombshell statement that he did not want to reconcile with his family. He also claimed that his parents tried to "bribe" him into signing away the rights to his own name and alleged that Victoria hijacked his first dance to Nicola at their 2022 wedding and "danced very inappropriately on" him in front of guests.

The former Spice Girl, 51, did not address any of Brooklyn's specific claims.

However, when asked if she felt remorse for bringing the spotlight on their families, she replied, "I wouldn't say it comes with guilt, I'd say that there was a lot of adjusting from my mum and dad, when all of a sudden there were paparazzi outside their house. We've really taken our families on this ride with us."

Victoria and David, who married in 1999, also share sons Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, and daughter Harper, 14.