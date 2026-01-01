Sandra Bullock spent "a lot of time healing" after the death of partner Bryan Randall, a source has revealed.

Randall died in August 2023, aged 57, after battling ALS for three years.

The couple had been together since 2015. Bullock has remained out of the limelight since his death.

"After everything she went through with Bryan, she needed time to care for herself," the source told People Magazine. "She spent a lot of time healing, being with her kids and being at home. She needed to ensure that she and her kids were in the best possible place for her to go back to work."

Bullock is the mum to son Louis, who she adopted in 2010, and daughter Laila, who she adopted in 2015.

The 61-year-old actress appeared at CinemaCon on April 14, where she promoted her new movie, Practical Magic 2. On the same day, she made her first Instagram post, writing, "Midnight somewhere..." alongside a video from the set of Practical Magic 2, showing a jug of margaritas.

"She has worked on this project for the last few years in order to get it made as a producer and as an actor, and she's having fun with the entire process," the source told People. "She has a tight circle of very loyal friends in the industry who have stood by her through everything," they add. "Having that kind of support has made a big difference."