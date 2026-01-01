Sarah Ferguson seen for first time in months

Sarah Ferguson has been spotted for the first time in months.

The former royal, who was stripped of her Duchess of York title last October, was pictured at a mountain hideaway in the Austrian Alps, show photographs published by The Sun.

She was dressed casually, in a blue jacket, with her hair tucked up into a white baseball cap.

The 66-year-old hasn't been seen in public for 213 days. She was last seen at the Duchess of Kent's funeral in Westminster Cathedral on September 16. She hasn't made any comment since her ex-husband, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office, or ever spoken about the damning emails between her and Jeffrey Epstein that have been released as part of the Epstein files.

"Fergie has been keeping an incredibly low profile while high up in the Alps," a source told The Sun. "She hasn't been seen for a long time and has clearly wanted to keep it that way. Her choice of outfit when she popped out was obviously carefully chosen to help her avoid being recognised. The area is absolutely beautiful and it's very quiet most of the time, so it's the perfect place for a high-profile figure such as her to lie low when the heat is on."