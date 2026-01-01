Tom Cruise returns for Top Gun 3

Top Gun 3 is on the way, starring Tom Cruise.

During Paramount's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday, it was revealed that a third film in the blockbuster franchise is coming, with Cruise and producer Jerry Bruckheimer both returning.

CinemaCon shared the news in a post on X.

"New films from existing franchises Star Trek, Transformers, G.I. Joe, and Top Gun are all in development at @ParamountPics!"

Top Gun 3 will serve as a follow-up to the Joseph Kosinski-directed Top Gun: Maverick, which premiered in 2022.

Cruise, who starred in the 2022 film, reprised his role as fighter pilot Captain Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell from the 1986 film Top Gun.

The original film starred Val Kilmer as Lt Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky, Anthony Edwards as Lt Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw, Tom Skerritt as Cmdr Mike 'Viper' Metcalf, Meg Ryan as Goose's wife, Carole, and Kelly McGillis as Charlie Blackwood.

It was a huge commercial hit, earning nearly $360 million (£266 million) at the global box office on a reported budget of $15 million (£11 million).

Top Gun: Maverick centred around Maverick confronting his past while training a group of younger Top Gun graduates.

Cruise was not onstage to help reveal the news about Top Gun 3, and no other stars from the franchise are officially attached.