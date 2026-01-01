Ben Stiller admits he isn't a fan of every Meet the Parents movie

Ben Stiller has admitted that he doesn't love all of the instalments in the Meet the Parents franchise.

The actor, who has starred in the four-film comedy franchise since 2000's Meet the Parents, made the admission when an Ariana Grande fan asked if she needed to watch the previous three films to follow the upcoming Focker-in-Law, which features the pop star.

The fan asked on X, "Yall I did not watch the first 3 movies (and I don't want to watch it either) but I want to watch the 4th one. Will I lose major plot?" and Stiller replied, "No! But I stand by the first two."

With his message, the Zoolander star revealed that he supports the 2000 original and its 2004 sequel Meet the Fockers, but feels less enthusiastic about the third instalment, 2010's Little Fockers.

"So what went wrong with Little Fockers? You worked on it," a different user asked, to which Stiller responded, "We always try. Fully."

Earlier this week, Stiller and his Meet the Parents co-star Robert De Niro made an appearance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote Focker-in-Law, which will be released on 25 November.

The There's Something About Mary actor also addressed a detractor of the film when he shared the new trailer on X.

"No one ..and I mean NO ONE was asking for a fourth serving of this....," the user wrote, to which Stiller replied, "You're free to miss it!"

Grande joins the franchise as Olivia Jones, who gets engaged to Stiller and Teri Polo's on-screen son Henry, played by Skyler Gisondo. The news causes chaos within the family as they believe Olivia is all wrong for Henry.

The film also stars returning cast members Owen Wilson and Blythe Danner, as well as newcomer Beanie Feldstein.