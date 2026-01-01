Christine Baranski to make West End debut opposite Richard E. Grant

Christine Baranski is set to make her debut on London's West End in a revival of Noel Coward's play Hay Fever.

The Mamma Mia! actress will play retired stage actress Judith Bliss alongside Richard E. Grant as her reclusive novelist husband David Bliss in the comedy of manners.

In the play, Judith invites a young fan to be her guest at the family's country house for the weekend, not realising that her husband and their two children have also invited their own guests at the same time.

"Completely unsuited to hosting and allergic to compromise, the house quickly erupts into a chaos of parlor games, put-downs and unrequested encores," reads the synopsis.

In a statement, the Chicago star described her upcoming West End run as "a dream come true".

"I look forward to a life in London, a city I absolutely adore. I last performed on stage 20 years ago, and coincidentally, Richard E. Grant last performed in the West End 20 years ago!" she continued. "Richard is so gifted, whip smart, and wickedly funny. I look forward to 'tearing a passion to tatters' with him alongside our brilliant director, Emily Burns.

"Hay Fever is a 101-year-old comedy of appalling manners. It requires quicksilver delivery and suave flamboyance. I hope it will be a delicious treat for audiences to spend time with this Blissful Bohemian family!"

Grant added that he was "thrilled to return" to the London stage to star in the "delicious comedy" alongside the "sensational" Baranski.

The 73-year-old began her career as a stage actress and won two Tony Awards for Best Featured Actress in a Play for The Real Thing and Rumors in the '80s.

The Good Wife star told BBC News that she has been trying to find time in her filming schedule to return to the theatre for years.

"It's been on my bucket list for years," she said. "It's going to be just wonderful, I can't tell you how excited I am. Believe me, I'm already studying the role, learning my lines, and working to polish an English accent."

Hay Fever will run between 22 September and 12 December at Wyndham's Theatre.