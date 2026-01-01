Christina Applegate hospitalised amid multiple sclerosis battle - report

Christina Applegate has reportedly been hospitalised amid her battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

On Thursday, editors at TMZ claimed that the former Married... with Children actress was admitted to a hospital in late March.

It remains unclear exactly why Applegate sought medical treatment.

And responding to the report, a representative for the Dead to Me star declined to offer up any further details about the 54-year-old's condition.

"I have no comment whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are," they commented. "She's had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast."

Applegate was diagnosed with MS in August 2021.

Though she largely stepped away from Hollywood, the Anchorman actress continued to do voiceover work, launched the MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and wrote her memoir, You with the Sad Eyes.

Speaking to People magazine in February, Applegate revealed that she is largely confined to her bed.

"My life isn't wrapped up with a bow," she stated. "People's lives, sorry for lack of a better term, f**king suck sometimes. So, I'm being as honest and raw as I possibly can."

Applegate and her husband, Martyn LeNoble, share a 15-year-old daughter named Sadie.