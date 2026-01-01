Barbra Streisand thrilled to see 'Hello, Gorgeous!' sign installed in New York City

Barbra Streisand has expressed her delight over seeing a traffic sign with one of her iconic taglines installed in New York City.

Earlier this year, Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal announced that a sign with the words "Hello, gorgeous!" would be mounted near the Brooklyn Bridge.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Streisand gushed over the sign, which is a reference to the first line she utters as Fanny Brice in the 1968 feature, Funny Girl.

"You're looking at the new sign that will greet people as they enter Manhattan from Brooklyn," she wrote in the caption. "NYC is where I found my voice. It gave me a chance, a stage, and a lifetime of inspiration. There's nowhere else like it! Welcome to the Big Apple!"

The 83-year-old, who won an Oscar for her performance in the film, went on to note that "Hello, gorgeous!" continues to have a lot of "meaning" to her.

"As a teenager, I still remember that milelong ride from Brooklyn to Manhattan. It felt like a magical journey. Leading not just into the city but into my future, a place where dreams could come true. Welcome to the city that never sleeps, Manhattan. And may all your dreams come true," she declared in a voiceover.

Streisand also thanked Hoylman-Sigal for "making it happen".

"When you cross into Manhattan, there's only one proper entrance line: 'Hello, gorgeous.' Barbra said it first, and frankly, she could've been talking about this borough," he praised in a press release. "From Broadway to the skyline to the sheer audacity of it all, Manhattan has never been shy about a grand debut. These signs are a wink to our theatrical soul, our cultural legacy, and our well-earned confidence. After all, what better way to enter Manhattan than with a compliment?"