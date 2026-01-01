Carrie Ann Inaba hospitalised after suffering medical emergency during flight

Carrie Ann Inaba was recently hospitalised after suffering a health emergency in the middle of a flight.

The Dancing With the Stars judge posted an Instagram video of herself travelling in the back of an ambulance and in a hospital bed on Thursday and revealed that she had "a small 'medical emergency'" while on a flight to New York on Wednesday.

"I very suddenly felt quite ill. And while it seemed like food poisoning, I also suddenly broke out into a cold sweat, got dizzy and my arms went numb," she explained in the caption, admitting that it "scared" her.

"While I was locked in the restroom, we were also experiencing turbulence and the flight attendants had been asked to sit in their seats as well. I didn't want to have anyone else put themselves at risk ... but when my arms went numb, it was time to ask for help."

The 58-year-old continued her story in the comments, thanking everyone who helped her during her emergency, including the flight attendant who knew she "needed medical attention", the two doctors on the flight who volunteered to check her out, and the paramedics who met her at the gate after landing and rushed her to the hospital.

The TV personality, who left the emergency room to go back to her hotel when she felt "stable enough", told USA Today that she's "resting up" following her health scare.

"I was dizzy, nauseous, very warm and my arms started feeling numb," she said in a statement. "I received some assistance on the plane from the flight crew and a doctor onboard, which I am very thankful for, and went to the hospital upon landing, as well as received fluids."

She added, "I'm so grateful to the people who took care of me and helped me through such a scary experience."

Inaba, who has appeared on DWTS since 2005, suffers from numerous health issues, including the autoimmune diseases Lupus and Sjögren syndrome and the chronic pain condition fibromyalgia.