Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet survivors of Bondi Beach attack

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex met survivors of the 2025 Bondi Beach attack during the last day of their Australian tour on Friday.

The royal couple kicked off the final day of their whirlwind four-day Australian tour by visiting Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club, where they met with survivors and first responders affected by the shooting, which took the lives of 15 people.

Volunteers from the organisation, founded in 1907, helped protect beachgoers and save lives during the Bondi Beach attack on 14 December 2025.

Survivor Jessica Chapnik Kahn said that it was an "honour" to meet the couple.

"The greater problem in the world right now is hate. Hate is a human problem that we're facing, a very big problem. So to highlight that, to be able to connect with them on this heart level, I think is very special," she stated, reports Hello!

Fellow survivor Elon Zizer added that their "very special" visit "makes us feel heard".

Meanwhile, lifeguard Jonathan Botts praised the couple for taking the time out of their busy schedule to visit the site of the attack and meet with those affected, adding, "It means a lot."

Harry and Meghan also met with Shannon Biederman, senior curator of the Sydney Jewish Museum, which is opening an exhibition dedicated to the attack.

"I'm really grateful for them coming out," Biederman gushed. "It's been a really challenging time for the community and all of these expressions of unity and support are greatly appreciated."

The tragedy, the worst terror attack in Australia's history, saw two gunmen open fire on a group of Jewish people celebrating Hanukkah on the beach on 14 December. In addition to 15 deaths, 40 people were injured.

The couple, who stepped back as working royals in 2020, have been visiting the country and organisations close to their hearts in a private capacity.

On Friday, they also enjoyed a sailing event in Sydney Harbour with members of Invictus Australia and watched a rugby game, among other activities.