Natalie Portman expecting third child

Natalie Portman is pregnant with her third child.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar published on Friday, the Oscar-winning actress announced that she is expecting a baby with her partner, French music producer Tanguy Destable.

"Tanguy and I are very excited," she told the outlet. "I'm just very grateful. I know it's such a privilege and a miracle."

Natalie went on to emphasise that she is "very aware" of how "lucky" it is to be pregnant at 44.

"I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant," the Black Swan star continued, noting that her father, Avner Hershlag, is a gynaecologist. "I have so many people I love who've had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It's such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it's also not an easy thing. And so, I know how lucky it is. I'm very aware, and I'm very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude."

Previously, Natalie was married to choreographer Benjamin Millepied from 2012 until their divorce was finalised in 2024.

They share son Aleph, 14, and daughter Amalia, nine.

Paris-based Natalie started dating Tanguy, 45, in early 2025.

Elsewhere in the conversation, the Jackie actress shared how she is feeling very "calm" this pregnancy.

"There is a gratitude that when you're young, you don't necessarily grasp," she added. "And there's a calm and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around me, that makes the experience so beautiful every day. And knowing it's probably the last time, I cherish every moment."

Most recently, Natalie appeared in the dark comedy movie, The Gallerist.