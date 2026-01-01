Barbie Ferreira reflects on working with 'cool girl' Charli XCX

Barbie Ferreira has reflected on working alongside "cool girl" Charli XCX.

The Euphoria actress, who has known the British pop star "for a long time" and considers herself an "OG fan", has reflected on working alongside Charli in her first acting role in the new horror film Faces of Death.

"I mean, this was her first acting role that she shot, and now she's like a big movie star, pop star," she said to Deadline. "Like, you don't understand, this was a year before (her 2024 album) Brat. We were the OG fans. I've known Charli for a long time and have been such a fan of hers throughout her all her albums, and been to all her shows."

She added, "It was her first acting job. It was so cool to be there."

While she was a Charli fan pre-Brat, Barbie insisted that the singer's smash hit album was "huge" for her in summer 2024.

"The Brat Summer was huge for me," she shared. "I went to about 17 shows. Thank you, Charli, for the tickets."

The actress added that it was "cool" to see their professional worlds intersect.

"It was cool to see her come into my world, where it's a little bit less glamorous, where we're shooting in Louisiana, this sort of indie, sort of not, horror movie, where it's like 15 hours a day, and the call time's 4am," Barbie explained. "So, it's really fun to see her in that element and outside of the big glamorous pop star, cool girl that she is and really in character."

After shooting Faces of Death, Charli swiftly racked up several acting credits. Most of them have shown at film festivals, but only 100 Nights of Hero and her mockumentary The Moment have been released so far.

Faces of Death is now showing in U.S. cinemas.