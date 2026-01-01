Elle Fanning opens up about baring skin in new TV series

Elle Fanning has opened up about baring her skin in her new TV series Margo's Got Money Troubles.

The Oscar-nominated actress has addressed her character, Margo Millet, appearing undressed in a number of scenes in the comedy-drama, adapted from Rufi Thorpe's bestselling novel.

In a recent interview with ELLE UK, Elle explained that body image is not something she has struggled with.

"I've never been self-conscious about my body," she said. "As a kid, I was always running around with no clothes on."

The Sentimental Value actress went on to explain that she wanted to remain authentic to her character, a young single mother and college dropout who struggles to make ends meet before turning to posting content on OnlyFans.

"I knew that it was crucial for it to feel like I'm not trying to hide," she shared. "Margo is showing herself, so I had to feel that same way."

Elle added that she felt "very protected on set", noting that the directors on the project were all women.

Reflecting on her preparation for the role, she revealed that she reached out to fellow actress Margaret Qualley for advice about wearing prosthetic breasts.

"She had to wear them for The Substance," Elle said. "She was great about talking about the distributing of weight and what they might feel like."

The 28-year-old also conducted research into OnlyFans to see how the platform worked.

"We got to understand the spectrum of people's interests. From extreme to extremely tame. Like one girl I saw, she just cooks in a little sexy outfit," she divulged.

Margo's Got Money Troubles, which also stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Nicole Kidman, is now streaming on Apple TV.