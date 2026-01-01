Alana Haim found it 'cathartic' playing vindictive character in The Drama

Alana Haim had a "cathartic" experience playing an antagonistic role in The Drama.

The Licorice Pizza actress, who is also known as a member of the sibling band Haim, plays the vindictive, passive-aggressive Rachel alongside Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in Kristoffer Borgli's dark comedy-drama.

Haim admitted to The Hollywood Reporter that she relished playing such an antagonistic role because Rachel is so different from herself and the characters she's played before.

"I'm the baby of the family. I didn't have any room to, like, scream or have an opinion," she said with a grin. "To have those 34 years of bottled-up emotion, it definitely came out. Unfortunately, it came out on the sweetest person that has ever lived in Zendaya. She had to really take my wrath. But it was cathartic!"

The Dream Scenario filmmaker noted that he "begged" Haim to play Rachel, and she accepted his offer. He added, "She immediately clicked into the character and found her inner demons."

In The Drama, Pattinson and Zendaya play Charlie and Emma, a couple gearing up for their imminent wedding. In a pre-wedding dinner with their best friends, Mike and Rachel, each person drunkenly confesses the worst thing they've ever done. Emma's disturbing confession completely changes their view of her, particularly Rachel, who finds her actions unforgivable.

Haim told the outlet that they shot the film like a play, with lots of extended takes, and the pivotal dinner scene took so long to film that she felt tipsy, even though she wasn't drinking real alcohol.

"We shot it like a play - we did it all the way through, no breaks, like you're off to the races - except we did a gajillion takes," she shared. "We shot that scene in two days, so we were drinking this grapefruit juice mixed with water, and when you drink that much grapefruit juice in a wine glass for that many hours, I swear to God, I was like, 'Y'all, are we drunk?' By the end of the day, I literally was looking at Zendaya, like, 'What the f**k?'"

The Drama is now showing in cinemas.