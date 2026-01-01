Downton Abbey's Nathalie Baye dead at 77

Nathalie Baye, the French actor known for her role in Downton Abbey: A New Era, has died. She was 77.

Baye died on Friday at her home in Paris from complications of Lewy body dementia, her family told the Agence France-Presse.

The Catch Me If You Can star - she played Leonardo DiCaprio's mother in the Hollywood blockbuster - was reportedly diagnosed with the condition last summer.

Following the news of her death, French President Emmanuel Macron took to social media to pay tribute.

"We loved Nathalie Baye so much," he wrote on X on Saturday. "She accompanied, through her voice, her smiles, and her reserve, these last decades of French cinema, from François Truffaut to Tonie Marshall. An actress with whom we loved, dreamed, and grew up. We think of her family and her loved ones."

Baye was a 10-time nominee of the prestigious French César Award and a four-time winner.

In 2022, she appeared in the Downton Abbey film as the Marchioness de Montmirail, where she shared the screen with Maggie Smith in one of her final film roles.

Mother Valley was Baye's last film role in 2023.

She shared a daughter, Laura Smet, with the late French singer Johnny Hallyday. Smet recently booked a role in the upcoming fourth season of HBO's The White Lotus.