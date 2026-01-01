Dylan Sprouse holds intruder at gunpoint

Dylan Sprouse was involved in an incident after an intruder reportedly trespassed at the home he shares with his wife, Barbara Palvin.

According to TMZ, Sprouse confronted the intruder at the couple's Hollywood Hills estate in Los Angeles. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star reportedly had a gun and restrained the intruder until police arrived.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Sprouse tackled the man on his lawn after Palvin noticed the intruder outside their home. The Hungarian supermodel called 911 at 12:30 am, informing them that there was an attempted burglary at their home.

Police told the newspaper that the suspect was taken in on outstanding warrants and that no injuries were reported. According to the outlet, the intruder made it onto the property but not inside the couple's house.

Sprouse began his career at a young age, appearing in Big Daddy in 1999 at the age of five. He later became one of Disney's biggest stars, costarring with his brother, Cole, on The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and The Suite Life on Deck.

Following a break from acting, he returned to the screen in films such as After We Collided in 2020 and the romantic comedy Beautiful Disaster in 2023.

Sprouse first met Victoria's Secret model Palvin at a party in 2017. They married in Hungary in 2023.