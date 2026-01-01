Halle Bailey grateful for experience of making canned movie musical Golden

Halle Bailey is grateful that she had the opportunity to work with Pharrell Williams on the movie musical Golden, even though it will never see the light of day.

The Little Mermaid actress filmed the coming-of-age musical in 2024 alongside Kelvin Harrison Jr., Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Brian Tyree Henry and Janelle Monáe.

However, the film, which was inspired by Williams' childhood, was permanently shelved in early 2025.

Reflecting on the decision, Bailey told The Independent, "I was really excited for it, and I don't know what happened, but I'm just happy I even got to spend that time shooting in Virginia. It was insightful to watch a legend like Pharrell up close, so that experience alone was enough for me."

Director Michel Gondry and the film's producers, including Williams, unanimously agreed to shelve the movie after deciding it did not live up to their expectations during the post-production phase.

"When all of us got into the editing room we collectively decided there wasn't a path forward to tell the version of this story that we originally envisioned," Williams and Gondry told Variety in a joint statement in February 2025. "We appreciate all the hard work of the talented cast and crew. While we're disappointed we can't deliver this film, we have incredible partners at Universal and will collaborate in a different capacity again soon."

Golden, which was set to feature original music from the Happy hitmaker in collaboration with songwriters Pasek and Paul, was going to tell the story of the neighbourhood Williams grew up in - Virginia Beach, Virginia - in the 1970s.

Explaining the difference between Golden and his 2024 animated biopic Piece by Piece, Williams previously told Empire, "It's a coming-of-age story about self-discovery and pursuing your dreams, but it's so much more magical than that. It's a celebration of Black life, Black culture, and most importantly, Black joy."

Bailey, who can currently be seen in the romantic comedy You, Me & Tuscany, recently wrapped filming Jesse Eisenberg's upcoming musical comedy.