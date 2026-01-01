Eva Mendes reveals what date nights are like with Ryan Gosling

Eva Mendes has revealed what her date nights are like with partner Ryan Gosling.

"Yeah, we do have date nights regularly," Mendes said in an interview with People magazine.

"I don't know what else to say. We like movies, and we like going to the movies, so we try to keep that alive."

She teased that their "together-time" consists of "all the unmentionables," before adding, "If you want attention, you go to certain places, and if you don't, you know where to go. We do the latter."

Eva, 52, and Ryan, 45, met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in August 2011. They share two children, Esmeralda, 11, and Amada, nine.

The couple keep their relationship out of the limelight. Eva explained their decision in 2020, in a since-deleted Instagram post.

"I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids. I'll talk about them, of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life," she wrote at the time. "Since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."

She doubled down on her decision in 2021, responding to a fan who asked her to post more pictures of Ryan on her Instagram account.

"As far as Ryan, I'll only post (flashbacks) of things that are already 'out there' (like pics from movies we did or stuff like that), she wrote. "My man and my kids are private. That's important to me."