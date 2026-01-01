Jennifer Aniston reacts to Justin Theroux's baby announcement

Jennifer Aniston has reacted to ex-husband, Justin Theroux's baby announcement.

The 54-year-old welcomed his first child with wife Nicole Brydon Bloom, 32, last week.

He shared the news on Instagram on 18 April, showing a photo of him cuddling his newborn baby.

"He's here. We are so in love," the caption read. He did not share the child's name.

Jennifer Aniston, who was married to Theroux between 2015 and 2018, liked the post from her verified Instagram account.

Other celebrities also shared their congratulations.

"Congratulations! So exciting!" Katie Couric commented alongside blue heart emojis, while Brenda Song added, "CONGRATS!! So happy for you guys!"

Justin and Nicole met through mutual friends in 2023. They married in 2025 in Mexico at a star-studded wedding, where guests included Paul Rudd and Ben Stiller.

When Nicole announced her pregnancy, she revealed they hadn't been planning it. "We weren't entirely planning it," she said during an appearance on Today last month, "but we were excited to start a family."

She joked that when she'd told her husband she was expecting, he replied with "'How?'". She joked, 'Well, I can walk you through it."