Holly Valance caught kissing former bodyguard

Holly Valance appears to have moved on from her split with billionaire husband Nick Candy after she was seen kissing her former bodyguard.

The UK-based former Neighbours star was spotted out and about in London on two separate occasions last week with a man identified as Grant Gale.

Gale is a Welsh native and former soldier, who Candy once employed to look after Valance and their two daughters.

According to The Sun, the Aussie actress and pop star was seen enjoying Grant's company in the Chelsea neighbourhood of London at the weekend.

The outlet reports that the pair were seen strolling through the park holding hands before having an intimate chat on a park bench and sharing a kiss.

Gale worked as a bodyguard at Valance's sprawling family home in Chelsea that she shared with Candy.

The property developer sold the mansion, dubbed Providence House, for more than $364 million (£270 million) two weeks ago. It is believed to be the most expensive house sale in the world.

The sale of the property comes almost 10 months after Valance and Candy ended their 13-year marriage.

Candy first met Valance, best known for playing Felicity Scully on Neighbours from 1999 to 2002, in 2009 before proposing two years later. They married in 2012 in a $4 million (£3 million) California ceremony in front of 300 guests.

Candy has also reportedly moved on from their relationship. Since September, he has been dating a Swedish socialite named Camilla.