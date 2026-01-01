Mindy Cohn fights off cancer for second time

Mindy Cohn has revealed she has been undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Facts of Life star first beat breast cancer in 2017.

She revealed that she has recently been in a Los Angeles hospital, where she's "recouping for another couple of weeks" after her treatment.

"Have been off social media for a while cuz I had to go kick cancer's ass," the Emmy-nominated actor wrote on Instagram.

"I did so with the extraordinary help of Providence Saint John's hospital staff. Thank you to my family, who have been my advocates and always on the ready to help me when it's 'my turn'.

"Recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure. Onwards! F**k cancer!"

Cohn received an outpouring of love after sharing her health update.

"Sending love love your way," American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson commented, while Jerry McGuire star Jerry O'Connell wrote, "Love you, Mindy! Here whenevs you need us!"

Helen Hunt wrote, "Sending love your way."

Cohn was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, which she revealed after beating the disease in 2017.

She is best known for her role as Natalie Green on the sitcom The Facts of Life from 1979 to 1988; and as the voice of Velma in the Scooby-Doo franchise.

Cohn is currently appearing as society reporter Ann Holiday in the Emmy-nominated Apple TV+ dramedy series Palm Royale.